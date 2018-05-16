Sheriff: ‘Suitcases of narcotics’ found after drunk driver asks deputy for directions

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A bizarre chain of events led to the arrest of a 56-year-old West Virginia woman after deputies allegedly found “suitcases with narcotics” in her car in northern Virginia in March.

Officials with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said Lisa M. Polk, of Capon Bridge, W.Va., was driving along Route 7 near Round Hill on March 22 when she stopped for deputies directing traffic because of a downed utility line.

“Polk was asking for directions from a deputy who determined she was possibly under the influence of alcohol,” officials said.

Sheriff’s office officials said a deputy found an open container of alcohol in Polk’s vehicle, before making another shocking find.

Authorities said they found more than $1500 in cash, six pounds of “individually packaged” marijuana, 200 grams of THC oil and packaging materials, anti-scent bags, rolling papers and other narcotic related paraphernalia in “multiple suitcases.”

Polk was charged with felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and public intoxication.

She was released from the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on a secured bond.