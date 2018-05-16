Driver killed in head-on collision with school bus

PRINCE EDWARD, Va. — A Meherrin woman was killed when her SUV collided head-on with a Cumberland County school bus.

Katherine C. Hobgood, 68, died at the scene of the crash on Route 15 near Route 701, according to Virginia State Police.

“A 2014 Chevrolet Captiva was traveling south on Route 15 when it crossed the center line and struck a northbound school bus head-on,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “The male driver of the school bus was transported to Southside Community Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. He was wearing a seat belt. There were no passengers on the bus at the time of the crash.”

Ms. Hobgood was wearing a seat belt, police said.

The crash, which was reported Tuesday May 15, 2018, at 4:58 p.m., remained under investigation.

