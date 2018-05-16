Henrico sports complex named in honor of longtime supervisor Richard Glover

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Henrico County sports complex is being named in honor of longtime supervisor Richard Glover, who died last year at the age of 82.

The sports park, which opened in February on Greenwood Road, will be named Glover Park.

“Dick Glover had an unbridled enthusiasm for youth recreation that was matched only by his devotion to serving residents of the Brookland District,” County Manager John A. Vithoulkas said. “Glover Park brings together these passions and is the perfect place to honor Mr. Glover’s outstanding legacy and his many contributions to the betterment of his community.”

Glover died on Feb. 2, 2017, after beginning his 30th year of service as Brookland’s supervisor. He was the longest-serving active member of Henrico’s board at the time of his death.

One month before his death, Glover was unanimously voted chairman by his four fellow supervisors. That was his sixth time voted as chairman of the board.

Glover Park, formerly known as Greenwood Park, is located in northwestern Henrico County. The complex is used for residents as well as families visiting for tournaments and other events.

The park’s $11 million first phase of development includes four lighted, synthetic-turf fields that can accommodate events including soccer, football and lacrosse.

Henrico votes recently approved $20 million in funding for a second phase of improvements that is expected to include a playground and a loop trail for pedestrians and joggers.