× Chesterfield looks to hire more school bus drivers

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County Public Schools had “a great turnout” Tuesday at a School Bus Driver Job Fair at La Prade Branch Library, according to Human Resources Administrator Jennifer Taylor.

Chesterfield Schools will use summer break to continue its training program, so drivers can be contracted in August.

Following Tuesday’s job fair, 16 bus driver spots remain available.

No special driver’s licenses are needed to apply.

Training will be provided through Chesterfield Public County Schools.

“We will probably have a few more [job fairs] before August,” Taylor said. “We generally have about one a month. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.”

All applicants must be at least 21 years old and have a valid driver’s license.

If interested, submit your application here and search “School Bus Driver.”