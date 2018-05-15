Naked man, shot by Richmond Police on I-95, dies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The naked man shot by police after he shut down traffic on Interstate 95 in Richmond Monday has died, according to Richmond Police. The man's name has not yet been released.

Police said the incident started as a hit-and-run near the intersection of Belvidere and Franklin Streets Monday evening.

An officer, who witnessed the incident, pursued the man's vehicle.

The man behind the wheel was naked, according to police.

When the man tried to enter I-95 at Chamberlayne Avenue, he allegedly struck two vehicles and crashed his car into nearby trees.

After the crash, the naked man ran across traffic on I-95 North and became "aggressive" with an officer who tried to apprehend him.

The officer attempted to subdue the man with a Taser, Crime Insider sources said.

When that did not work, those sources said the officer pulled out his service weapon and shot the suspect twice as he continued to get aggressive.

The officer who shot the suspect was placed on administrative leave pending the investigation, per protocol. Crime Insider sources described the officer as a "veteran Richmond Police Officer."

The shooting investigation is being handled by the Richmond Police Force Investigative Team (FIT).

