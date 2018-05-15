× Deputies identify 24-year-old woman killed in Spotsylvania crash

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Deputies have identified the 24-year-old woman killed after her car collided with a large truck in Spotsylvania County Tuesday afternoon.

Spotsylvania deputies say at approximately 3:30 p.m., they responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of Plank Road and Orange Plank Road.

“Deputies along with medical personnel responded to the scene and found a flatbed supply truck and a Mazda car in the median of Plank Road, said a sheriff’s office spokesperson.

The driver of the Mazda identified as, 24-year-old Jennifer Goonan, of Spotsylvania was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the supply truck was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

After an investigation, deputies say the crash happened when the Mazda attempted to make a left turn, crossing in front of oncoming East bound traffic.