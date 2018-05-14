× New hotel could replace on Weiman’s Bakery in Shockoe Bottom

RICHMOND, Va. — Where a baseball stadium once was envisioned, a hotel is being eyed by a Shockoe Bottom developer on the former site of a longtime Richmond bakery.

Louis Salomonsky said he’s “leaning very strongly” toward developing a Wyndham brand hotel on the roughly half-acre site of the former Weiman’s Bakery at 127 N. 17th St.

The developer is looking to rezone the property, a block east of the redeveloped Main Street Station train shed and a block north of the 17th Street Farmers’ Market. A request submitted to the city in January seeks to change the property’s zoning from M-1 Light Industrial to TOD-1, a new zoning classification called “transit-oriented nodal district.”

Meant to encourage more density and taller, “mid-rise” development, TOD-1 was created last year specifically for parts of Scott’s Addition and the Boulevard. Salomonsky said the zoning would allow more flexibility for the Weiman’s Bakery property, which he and partner David White purchased in 2014 through an entity tied to their development firm, Historic Housing.

