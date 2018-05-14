× Naked man that shut down I-95 shot twice by police: Crime Insider

RICHMOND, Va. — Officers detoured vehicles traveling along Interstate 95 northbound after a naked man was spotted running around near the interstate, police confirmed.

Crime Insider sources said later that the naked man was shot twice and transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

All lanes were closed near Chamberlayne Ave. at mile marker 76 as Virginia State Police assist Richmond Police in the search for the naked man.

Drivers were encouraged to use an alternate route.

This is a developing story.