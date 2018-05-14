Make Magic in the Kitchen with this Citrus Salad

RICHMOND, Va – Executive Chef Ausar AriAnkh from The Kitchen Magician Catering Company demonstrated how to make a citrus salad with grilled asparagus and vinaigrette dressing.

https://www.facebook.com/kitchenmagiciancatering/

CITRUS SALAD

INGREDIENTS

· 2 1/2 pounds mixed citrus (such as oranges, blood oranges, and/or grapefruit)

· 1/2 cup kumquats, thinly sliced, seeds removed (optional)

· 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

· 2 teaspoons orange juice

· Large pinch of kosher salt

· 1 avocado, cut into large pieces

· 3 tablespoons salted or unsalted, roasted pistachios, finely crushed

· 3 tablespoons tarragon leaves

· 2 tablespoons of thyme

· Extra-virgin olive oil (for drizzling)

· 1 bundle of grilled Asparagus

· 2 Heirloom Tomatoes

· 1 Tablespoon of Dijon Mustard

· ¼ cup Olive Oil

PREPARATION

1. Using a paring knife, remove peel and white pith from citrus, being careful not to remove too much of the flesh. Slice citrus into 1/2″-thick rounds, then cut into 1 1/2″ pieces. Transfer to a medium bowl and add kumquats, lemon juice, orange juice and salt. Toss and let sit 5 minutes so citrus can release some of their juices.

2. Transfer citrus, leaving juice behind, to a large plate. Add avocado and grilled asparagus in between and around citrus.

3. Add Dijon mustard, thyme and tarragon to citrus juice. Wisk in olive oil until it thickens. Drizzle over salad garnish with pistachios.