Passenger killed on I-295

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — One person was killed in a crash reported on Interstate 295 in Hanover.

The crash happened at about 12:40 a.m. Monday, near Exit 38B (Meadowbridge Road), in Mechanicsville.

“A driver of a 2009 Audi A 4 was traveling northbound I-295 and ran off road right traveling several hundred feet then striking a tree head on with the vehicle catching on fire. The front seat passenger succumbed to their injuries at the scene,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “The driver was transported for treatment of minor injuries and a back seat passenger was transported for treatment of serious injuries.”

The crash remains under investigation.

The name of the person killed in the crash will be released once next-of-kin has been notified, police said.

