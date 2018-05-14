Great Menu Items at Bonefish Grill

RICHMOND, Va – Richard Callaras from Bonefish Grill explained what it means to “blacken” a fish and showed how to make a spice blend. He created a Creole Redfish and a Pineapple Glazed Shrimp with Coconut Risotto.

https://www.bonefishgrill.com/

Creole-Style Redfish

Blackening Spice

Ingredients

* 1 1/2 tablespoons paprika

* 1 tablespoon garlic powder

* 1 tablespoon onion powder

* 1 tablespoon ground dried thyme

* 1 teaspoon ground black pepper

* 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

* 1 teaspoon dried basil

* 1 teaspoon dried oregano

Directions

1. Combine the paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, thyme, black pepper, cayenne pepper, basil, and oregano in a bowl until evenly mixed.

2. Store in an airtight container in a cool, dry place.

Creole Sauce

Ingredients

* 2 celery ribs, chopped

* 2 tablespoons olive oil

* 2 (14.5-oz.) cans diced tomatoes with green peppers and onion

* 3 garlic cloves, minced

* 2 teaspoons Blackening seasoning

* 1 teaspoon sugar

* 2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

* 2 green onions, thinly sliced

* 1 teaspoon hot sauce

Directions

1. Sauté celery in olive oil in a saucepan over medium heat 3 to 4 minutes until tender.

2. Stir in diced tomatoes, garlic, Blackening seasoning, and sugar.

3. Reduce heat to low; simmer, stirring occasionally, 20 minutes. Stir in parsley, green onions, and hot sauce. Store in refrigerator up to 2 days.

Blackened Redfish Creole

Ingredients

* 4 each 7.5 oz Redfish Fillets, Skin off

* 2 TBSP Blackening Spice

* 2 fl oz Canola Oil

* 4 oz crawfish tails or 41/50 count shrimp

* 8 fl oz Creole Sauce

* Chopped Parsley for Garnish

Directions

1. Season the fish with blackening spice, both sides

2. Heat the Canola oil in a cast iron skillet or large sauté pan until hot

3. Place the seasoned fish in the pan

4. Cook 2 – 3 minutes, or until fish is properly blackened

5. Turn and cook an additional 2-3 minutes – place on plate to hold

6. While fish is cooking, warm sauce in a small sauce pot

7. Add the crawfish or shrimp, and cook for 3-4 minutes, or until seafood is cooked and tender

8. Pour the Creole Sauce with Crawfish or Shrimp over the Redfish

9. Sprinkle with Parsley, and serve over steamed white rice or your favorite starch

Pineapple Glazed Hawaiian Shrimp Skewer & Coconut Risotto

Pineapple Glazed Shrimp with Coconut Risotto

Ingredients:

o 3 TBSP Olive Oil

o 1 Pound (16 to 20 count) Jumbo Shrimp, Peeled and Deveined

o 1 TBSP Seafood Seasoning

o 1/4 Cup Pineapple Glaze

o 1/4 Cup Lemon Butter Sauce

o 2 TBSP Macadamia Nuts, Chopped and Lightly Toasted

o 1 TBSP Green Onion Bias Cut

o Coconut Rice or your favorite side items

Directions:

1. Heat the Olive Oil in a large sauté pan over medium high heat.

2. In a small bowl, season the Shrimp with your favorite Seafood Seasoning and toss to coat.

3. Add Shrimp to the pan and sauté for 3-4 minutes until they are almost cooked through.

4. Turn the heat down to medium low and add Pineapple Glaze, toss well.

5. Finish cooking the Shrimp until they have a light caramelization.

6. Immediately transfer your Shrimp to a serving plate.

7. Ladle Lemon Butter Sauce over the Shrimp, garnish with Macadamia Nuts and Green Onions.

8. Serve with Coconut Rice or your favorite sides.

Pineapple Glaze

Ingredients:

o 1 can Crushed Pineapple (10oz)

o 1 can Pineapple Juice (6oz)

o 1/4 Cup Brown Sugar

o 1 tsp Sweet Chili Sauce

o 1/4 tsp Kosher Salt

o 1 TBSP Corn Starch

o 2 TBSP Water

Directions:

1. Place the Crushed Pineapple, Pineapple Juice, Brown Sugar, Sweet Chili Sauce and Kosher Salt in a small saucepan over medium heat.

2. Mix well to combine all ingredients.

3. Combine Corn Starch and Water in a small bowl and mix to create a slurry.

4. Add your slurry to the saucepan and continue stirring to prevent burning.

5. Bring mixture to a simmer for 2-3 minutes or until the glaze thickens.

6. Begin preparing your Shrimp.

Coconut Rice

Ingredients:

o 2 Cups Water

o 1 Cup Jasmine Rice

o 1/2 Cup Coconut Cream

o 2 tsp Granulated Sugar

o 1 tsp Kosher Salt

Directions:

1. Place Water in a medium saucepan over medium high heat.

2. Bring to a light boil and immediately add the remaining ingredients.

3. Gently stir the ingredients until the sugar has dissolved and reduce the heat to low.

4. Cover the saucepan and cook until all the liquid has been dissolved, about 40 minutes.

5. If the liquid has not fully dissolved, cover and cook for an additional 5 minutes.

6. Fluff with a fork and serve.

Lemon Butter Sauce

Ingredients:

o Juice from 1 Lemon

o 2 TBSP Dry White Wine

o 3 Cloves of Garlic, Minced

o 1 Stick Unsalted Butter, Cut into cubes (1/4 LB)

o 1/2 teaspoon Sea Salt

Directions:

1. Warm a saucepan over medium high heat.

2. Place Lemon Juice, White Wine, and minced Garlic in the saucepan.

3. Simmer ingredients for 5 minutes.

4. Add cubed Butter slowly while whisking to mix all ingredients.

5. Add Sea Salt to taste.

6. Mix until fully combined.

7. Lower heat to keep warm or serve immediately over your favorite fish.