Charlottesville-based grocer to take over Richmond Farm Fresh supermarket

RICHMOND, Va. — Charlottesville-based Neighborhood Grocery Holdings LLC (NGH) announced plans to buy the Richmond Farm Fresh supermarket on East Main Street in Shockoe Bottom. The grocery store, which is the only supermarket in that area, will remain open during the transaction. The deal is expected to close in June.

“We’re looking forward to getting to know the community and tailoring the store’s product selection to its customers’ preferences with enhanced offerings and competitive pricing,” NGH Managing Director Raphael Strumlauf said. “We firmly believe the customers know best, and we’re looking forward to expanding our selection, adding more local products, and catering to their suggestions.”

NGH operates both Crozet Market and Market Street Market — in and around Charlottesville.

“Finding a buyer for this store was very important for us, and we’re thrilled that NGH will take ownership of this Farm Fresh location once the deal closes,” Anne Dament, Executive Vice President, Retail, Marketing and Private Brands at SUPERVALU, said. “Long-time customers of this store will be able to continue enjoying many of the same Farm Fresh offerings they’ve come to love, including the ever-popular Farm Fresh fried chicken. This is a very good outcome for the employees and we’re thankful there will be new opportunities for them going forward.”

NGH said it planned to retain as many Farm Fresh employees as possible. The store will also retain the Farm Fresh name and brand.