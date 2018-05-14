× 2 Petersburg men arrested in Prince George armed robbery

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. — Two Petersburg men have been arrested after they allegedly robbed a Prince George convenience Store at gunpoint early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the armed robbery at approximately 1:20 a.m. at the A Plus Convenience Store located at 12201 S. Crater Road.

During the incident, the suspect entered the business, displayed a handgun, and robbed the cashier of cash, according to police.

One suspect, described as a black male, had a black shirt covering his face and was last seen fleeing the store in a gold four-door sedan.

A short time later, two suspects, identified as Nicoral Scott, 35, and Daniel Freeman, 22, were arrested during a traffic stop in Dinwiddie County in connection to the armed robbery.

The charges include, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and armed robbery. Both men are being held at Riverside Regional Jail.