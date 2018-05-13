Heat eases this week as storm threat increases

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A new record high was set on Saturday in Richmond, and it was the hottest temperature in over nine months.

A front sitting across the state will cause a huge spread in temperatures on Sunday, ranging from the low/mid 70s at the coast to the low/mid 90s across southern and southwestern Virginia. This front will lift north a bit early this week, and keeping things a bit hot and humid.

We will continue to have the chance of at least a few scattered storms possible each day this week.

Rain chances will increase by Thursday and Friday.

The increase in clouds and chance for rain will ease the heat mid and late week, but highs will still average above normal.

