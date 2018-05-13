How these butterflies helped bring peace on Mother’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A cemetery held a butterfly release ceremony on Mother’s Day to honor moms who are no longer living.

Officials with Forest Lawn Cemetery held the ceremony in hopes of bringing peace to those who have lost their mothers or for mothers who have lost their children.

Those who attended were provided an envelope with a butterfly inside to set free.

Organizers said the release can be a healing experience for those affected by loss.

"When you think of Mother's Day you think of spring, and you automatically think of butterflies,” Forest Lawn Cemetery Family Service Manager Heather Gilham said. “They are beautiful, and they take flight and take our wishes to heaven.”

The release also featured a special dance performance from a mother-daughter duo.

This is the second year the cemetery has held the event.