Deadline to register to vote in Virginia primaries is May 21

RICHMOND, Va. – There is less than one month until Virginia voters head to the polls in several hotly contest primary races.

Voters will pick who will challenge several incumbents for their seat in Congress on Tuesday, June 12.

Two races in our area are being watched closely, the Democratic primary in the 7th district and the Republican Senate primary.

Corey Stewart, Nick Freistas and E.W. Jackson are vying to challenge Democratic Senator Tim Kaine for his seat.

Abigail Spanberger and Dan Ward are positioning for the chance to challenge Republican Congressman Dave Brat.

Every congressional district in Virginia except for one is contested this year.

“Click here to view our “Meet the Candidates” interviews from CBS 6 News at 7 p.m. with Bill Fitzgerald.

The deadline to register to vote in the primary is May 21. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 6.

Click here for the Virginia Department of Elections website.

