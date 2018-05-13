Amber Alert issued for 16-year-old Roanoke girl abducted on Mother’s Day

ROANOKE, Va. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old girl from Roanoke believed to have been abducted on Mother’s Day by an 18-year-old man she knows.

Roanoke Police said Deidra Amaya Davis was taken from a relative’s residence in the 800 block of 30th Street NW by 18-year-old Camron Gil Williams.

Davis was last seen at around 6 p.m. wearing a white tank top and long shorts, pink/gray/white shoes and her hair was in a ponytail.

She is described as a black female, 5 foot 2 inches tall and weighing 105 pounds. She has red hair and hazel eyes.

The child is believed to have been abducted by Camron “Cam” Gil Williams.

“We have reason to believe Davis is in danger,” Roanoke Police officials said. “Williams is currently wanted on warrants not related to this incident. Williams and Davis know each other.”

Williams is described as a black male, 5 foot 10 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes.

Police said he has a tattoo of a red lipstick kiss behind right ear.

Williams is known to drive an older, green Jeep Cherokee. However, police do not know if that is the vehicle they are traveling in.

Anyone with information about Williams or Davis’ location is asked to call 911 immediately or 540-853-2411.

