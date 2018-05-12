Fire destroys RV, damages 2 homes in Midlothian

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Two homes were damaged after an RV went up in flames Saturday morning in a Midlothian neighborhood.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS spokesperson Lt. Jason Elmore said crews were dispatched to the fire at a home in the 1300 block of Manders Knoll Court at 9 a.m.

1300 block Manders Knoll Ct. Fully involved RV. One minor injury not transported. Two houses suffered exterior heat damage. Fire was accidental, started in engine compartment of RV. #strongwork pic.twitter.com/kxzbjCSANo — Lt. Jason Elmore (@CFEMSPIO) May 12, 2018

When firefighters arrived, they found a “fully involved” RV in the yard of a home.

Elmore said one person suffered a minor injury and was treated on the scene.

The RV was a total loss and the exteriors of two houses were damaged by the intensity of the blaze.

Elmore said the fire, which started in vehicle’s engine compartment, was accidental.

If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.