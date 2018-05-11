× Woman shot to death in Richmond’s East End

RICHMOND, Va. – Police have launched a death investigation after a woman was found shot to death in Richmond’s East End Friday night.

Officers responded to a call for shots fired in the 2500 block of Peter Paul Boulevard at 10:13 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult female deceased with a gunshot wound.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect or motive.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or http://www.7801000.com. You can also submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.