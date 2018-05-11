Police ID Henrico man killed in Richmond park during storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police identified the man killed in Byrd Park during Thursday afternoon's storm as 22-year-old Preston G. Norton, of Henrico County.

"[Norton] was walking on a trail near the 1700 block of Pump House Drive when a tree limb fell, striking and injuring him," a Richmond Police spokesperson said. "A companion called for medical assistance, but he was pronounced dead at the scene."

Emergency personnel were called to the park at about 5:13 p.m. Thursday, according to police.

Crime Insider sources indicated Thursday that Norton died after he suffered a cardiac arrest, however Richmond Police indicated the Medical Examiner would determine the man' s cause of death.

Richmond Fire Capt. Earl Dyer said due to the storm and storm debris, it was difficult to reach Norton and he was in cardiac arrest when emergency crews arrived.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.