Local artist featured in new exhibit

RICHMOND, Va – Richmond based artist Jay Sharpe brought some of his artwork into the studio today to talk about his new exhibit featured by Richmond’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities. Jay is a renowned jeweler. His work has been featured in magazines and TV shows.

The exhibit called “My Travels through Art, New Work by Jay Sharpe” opens Friday, May 11th at Pine Camp Arts and Community Center. The exhibit will be on display until June 15th. This exhibit is free and open to the public.

https://calendar.richmondcultureworks.org/event/my_travels_through_art_new_work_by_jay_sharpe#.WvWwENMvyi4