Surprise! Chesterfield announces county’s Teachers of the Year

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — Tomahawk Creek Middle Principal David Ellena was named the 2018 Outstanding Principal of Virginia by the Virginia Association of Secondary School Principals. As the state nominee, Ellena is now eligible to be named National Principal of the Year.

Ellena has been recognized for encouraging innovation and creativity at Tomahawk Creek. He is also known for his incorporation of project-based learning and service learning in the classroom, according to Tim Bullis, Chesterfield Schools director of communications.

“Dr. Ellena is the type of middle school principal whom innovative teachers dream of working with to create an innovative, engaging learning environment,” Chesterfield Schools Superintendent James Lane said. “He is also the type of principal who middle school students love because of the fun learning environment that has been created.”

Elizabeth Davis Middle Principal Ed Maynes has been named Chesterfield County Public School’s recipient of the 2018 R.E.B. Award for Distinguished Educational Leadership. This award recognizes principals who go above and beyond their day-to-day demands to create a positive educational environment for students and staff.

Maynes started working for Chesterfield County Public Schools in 2005. He served as a language arts teacher, a dean of students and an assistant principal before being promoted to principal of Davis Middle in 2015.

Chesterfield County Public Schools also announced their 2019 Teacher of the Year awards.

The Elementary School Teacher of the Year is Tara Krohn of Woolridge Elementary and the High School Teacher of the Year is Jackie Tully of Midlothian High.

Nicole Rowland of Providence Middle School is Chesterfield County Public Schools’ 2019 Teacher of the Year.

Congratulations to Chesterfield County Public Schools' 2019 Teacher of the Year, Nicole Rowland of Providence Middle School! pic.twitter.com/p653Hi40tc — Chesterfield Schools (@ccpsinfo) May 11, 2018

Tara Krohn is the #oneCCPS 2019 Elementary School Teacher of the Year!

She is a second-grade teacher at Woolridge Elementary. Krohn is known for her hands-on, engaging, unscripted instructional approach that is a perfect fit for students with different learning styles. pic.twitter.com/QaiEleb5jM — Chesterfield Schools (@ccpsinfo) May 11, 2018

Jackie Tully is #oneCCPS 2019 High School Teacher of the Year. She teaches English at Midlothian High. Tully is known for her work with the county’s first-ever online newspaper and a Service Learning class that is preparing high school students to be future teachers. pic.twitter.com/DjBZgUW0lO — Chesterfield Schools (@ccpsinfo) May 11, 2018

“Every day in Chesterfield County, I get the opportunity to visit our amazing classrooms,” Lane said. “I see innovative lessons, I see our students engaged, I see them teaching relative content, and I’m just so proud of the teachers that we have this year as Teacher of the Year because they inspire me to be a better leader.”