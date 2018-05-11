22-year-old Richmond man dies after overnight shooting

RICHMOND, VA. — The Richmond Police Department identified the male victim of a fatal shooting Friday morning on Alvis Avenue.

The victim was Russell J. Long, 22, of the 1300 block of Greenmoss Drive.

At approximately 1:58 a.m., officers were called to the 3100 block of Alvis Avenue for the report of a person shot. Officers arrived and found Long in the roadway suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injury.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Godwin at (804) 646-5533 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.