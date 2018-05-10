× Tree falls on car on Mountain Road, but no injuries: ‘They were lucky’

HENRICO, Va. — Crews were called out to help after a tree fell on a vehicle on Mountain Road, near Pennsylvania Avenue.

The call came in around 4:40 p.m. as a storm swept through the region.

The tree crushed the car and blocked all the lanes, according to Henrico Police.

However, by the time fire and rescue arrived, they said the person was backing out from under the tree.

There were no injuries or entrapment, according to Capt. Rowley.

“They were lucky,” Rowley said.