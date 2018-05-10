Severe thunderstorm watch in effect into Thursday evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 7 p.m. Thursday for the entire CBS 6 viewing area.

A cold front started triggering scattered storms near Interstate 81 early in the afternoon, and these storms will continue turning more numerous as they track across the state.

The primary threat is damaging winds, but large hail is also possible. The storms will produce heavy rainfall.

The severe threat will diminish by late evening.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

Click to connect with Mike Stone on social media:



CBS 6 Storm Team Links: