Menards Chevy Show returns to Virginia Motorsports Park

RICHMOND, Va. - The Menard’s Chevy Show holds the title as the largest Chevrolet show in the country, it returns to Dinwiddie County this weekend at the Virginia Motorsports Park. General Manager Allen Carpenter stopped by our studio recently to share a preview of the event with us.

The Menard’s Chevy Show kicks off on Friday, May 18 and continues through Sunday, May 20 at the Virginia Motorsports Park.

For more information you can call 804-862-3174 or visit http://www.virginiamotorsports.com

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY MENARDS CHEVY SHOW}