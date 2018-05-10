Man suffers cardiac arrest after being struck by falling tree in Byrd Park

1 infant dead, 1 in critical condition after being left in car
May 10, 2018

RICHMOND, Va. – A man has been transported to the hospital after going into cardiac arrest when he was stuck by a falling tree in Byrd Park.

Captain Earl Dyer with Richmond Fire confirms crews responded to the incident at 1708 Pumphouse Drive, near Park Drive at 4:50 p.m.

Capt. Dyer says it was difficult to reach the victim and he was in cardiac arrest when emergency crews got to him.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

