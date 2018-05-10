× Man arrested, accused of smuggling heroin into Chesterfield Jail

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A man has been arrested after deputies say he smuggled drugs, including heroin into the Chesterfield County Jail Thursday.

Tyree Antoine Davis, 40, of North Chesterfield, was found to be concealing heroin and suboxone during his in-processing, according to deputies.

Davis was jailed on Wednesday, May 9, for misdemeanor assault and vandalism charges, according to the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office.

He was found to be is possession of the drugs during a booking procedure.

Davis has been charged with felony possession of a chemical compound by prisoner and two counts of felony possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

The chemical compound by prisoner charge is punishable with a maximum of five years in prison and a fine of up to $2,500. The two counts of felony possession with intent to distribute is punishable with a maximum of 40 years in prison and a fine of up to $500,000.

The North Chesterfield man is being held without bond in the Chesterfield County Jail and is due to appear in court on July 10.