1 infant dead, 1 in critical condition after being left in car for hours

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A 6-month-old child is dead and a second infant is in critical condition after being found unresponsive inside of a car in Chesterfield County Thursday afternoon.

Police said around 2:29 p.m., officers responded to a report that two children were found unresponsive in a vehicle at the Bellwood Maisonettes, in the 2400 block of Alfalfa Lane, near Jefferson Davis Highway.

Crime insider sources say the infants were left inside the car for multiple hours.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS spokesperson Lt. Jason Elmore confirms the children were transported to Chippenham Hospital. One of the infants was pronounced dead at the hospital. Crime Insider sources say the 6-month-old suffered cardiac arrest.

The second infant, also a 6-month-old is in critical condition, according to police.

Police are investigating the cause of the incident.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

