Hazmat team investigates possible meth lab at Chesterfield business: Crime Insider

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — The hazardous response team and multiple law enforcement officers are in the 15000 block of Jeff Davis Highway to investigate a possible meth lab, Crime Insider sources told CBS 6 Reporter Jon Burkett.

The Crown Motors facility is owned, according to county records, by 74-year-old David Gripshover. Multiple agents can be seen suiting up and entering the building.

Gripshover, a well-known businessman in Chesterfield, was arrested on several drug-related felonies early this week.

According to court documents, Gripshover used a mailbox at his home on Chesdin Point Drive as a drug drop-off and pick-up spot.

Court documents revealed police seized scales, drugs and Crime Insider sources said, a large amount of cash inside.

“It’s very shocking and surprising,” said Julie Warren, who lives down the street, in the usually quiet community of Chesdin Landing. “I mean, I haven’t noticed any strange activity in the neighborhood or strange vehicles or anything.”

Crime Insider sources said, and court documents confirm, that a police informant tipped investigators off to the alleged drug operation.

The informant told police they bought quarter bags of heroin and cocaine and had text messages to prove the transactions.

The confidential informant claimed they smoked crack in the home.

Neighbors said this is the worst news to hit their community since the gang-related double murder at a mansion that was under construction in September 2016.

“The same as any other neighborhood, you’re going to have odd patches of problems and issues, but generally speaking this is the kind of place where you feel safe, where your kids can play, where it’s safe to retire to. We’re out in the middle of nowhere, so nobody comes around to bother us.”

Gripshover was released by a magistrate on his own recognizance. He is due in court on May 14.

This is a developing news story.