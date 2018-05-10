$1 million Powerball winner comes forward with sign: ‘I love VA’

RICHMOND, Va. – The $1 million Powerball winner came forward to claim the ticket that was won at 3 Chopt Market on May 2.

Monica Powers said she had a strange feeling before the Powerball drawing and decided to use the $16 she recently won in another drawing to play Powerball.

“I just thought, ‘Roll the dice,’” the Richmond woman said.

So, she bought a ticket at 3 Chopt Market, in the 7000 Three Chopt Road and used easy pick, allowing the computer to randomly select the numbers on her ticket.

The next morning, she checked the winning numbers and couldn’t believe what she saw.

“I looked at the winning numbers again and thought, ‘Wait a minute! I think I have these numbers!’” she said.

She matched the first five numbers, missing only the Powerball number, to win $1 million. The winning numbers in that drawing were 5-14-31-40-50, and the Powerball number was 6.

When she showed up at the Virginia Lottery’s Richmond headquarters to claim her prize, she brought a home-made sign reading,

“I love VA. Thank you for a million reasons to love it even more!!!!”

The store receives a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.