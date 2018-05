RICHMOND, Va – Ana Fortes of Rio Fitness talked about how important strength training is and it canhelp with everyday activities. She did a LIVE demonstration and showed Greg the proper way to do a deadlift. It’s an exercise she calls a calorie burning machine that fires up all the muscles in the legs, back and arms!

For more information on this technique or the classes Ana facilitates at her gym, visitwww.riofitnessrva.com