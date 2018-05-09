2 people struck, killed by train in Chester: Crime Insider

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Two people were struck and killed by a train in Chester Wednesday afternoon, according to Crime Insider sources.

Those sources told CBS 6 reporter Jon Burkett that four people under the age of 18 were walking on the tracks behind Chester Garden Circle when two of them were hit.

This is unfolding on the train tracks behind the Chester Recreational Association and the Chester Village development.

