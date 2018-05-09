Chesterfield father’s death reclassified as homicide, 2 years later

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, Va. –A Chesterfield father's death has been reclassified as a homicide, after more than two years of his family pushing police for answers and a series of CBS 6 investigations.

Nick Clavier was killed October 24, 2015, from a gunshot to the head, and his family has been searching for the truth ever since, despite the medical examiner first ruling the death accidental.

Clavier was driving with his four children down Hull Street for a fishing trip when he was shot in the head, and the car veered down the embankment and slammed into a tree in a patch of woods next to Cross Point Church of the Nazarene.

Officials determined that Clavier’s gun accidentally discharged, but the children had a different account of events.

“In my heart obviously, what happened was the story I have been told over and over by my children — which was that somebody shot him,” Melody Clavier said.

Her older daughter Mikayla, who was in the passenger seat, said she saw a man pointing a gun from a car that pulled up next to them.

“I heard a loud noise,” Mikayla said. “I looked over and saw my dad, he was bleeding and blood was going everywhere.”

She said she saw the car but didn't catch the license plate.

Mikayla said she saw the car drive off fast, and that it was "greenish gray and had a stripe down the middle."

After CBS 6 interviewed the family in May 2017, police changed the status of the case from cleared to pending.

The status of Clavier’s death investigation was changed several times, from accidental, to undetermined, and now to homicide.

In December 2016, ballistics came back on the bullet recovered from Nick’s brain.

“The markings indicate that it could not have been fired from the .380 pistol recovered from the vehicle,” Melody read. “Makes it impossible to exclude homicide," she continued reading from the report.

Investigators still told Melody that the bullet left in the chamber could have been from a gun range, and that’s why it didn’t match.

The Medical Examiner’s report also stated that “the wound path is very unusual for a self-inflicted wound,” but an FBI profiler initially indicated after the accident “factors which could support suicide.”

Melody said that no gunpowder was found on Clavier’s hands.

She added that Clavier was on antidepressants but that should never have become a justification for suicide.

In December 2017 Chesterfield Police went back to the field where Clavier crashed and spent around six hours digging for clues.

Investigators raked through the field, ran a metal detector over the area and recreated some of the events that occurred that day.

We’re doing much of the same things we did the day that the incident happened we’re just going back redoing just to make sure that there was nothing that was missed or overlooked,” said Captain Mike Louth, at the time. “Really this is the only way we can say that we’ve done everything that we could logically to find out where the truth is.”

Police confirmed with CBS 6 on Wednesday that the case had been classified as a homicide.

"As a result of additional forensic testing and information, the investigation of Nick Clavier’s death will be reclassified from “undetermined” to “homicide,'" said Liz Caroon, with Chesterfield Police.

Police urged anyone with information to come forward and contact the police department’s Unsolved/Major Investigations Group at (804) 796-7091 or Crime Solvers at 748-0660 or through the P3 app.

TIMELINE OF EVENTS:

OCTOBER 24, 2015 – Nick Clavier suffers a fatal gunshot wound to the head while driving with his kids in the car. The car goes off the road and crashes into a tree in the 8700 block of Hull Street Road.

OCTOBER 26, 2015 – First CBS 6 report on Clavier’s death. A Chesterfield police spokeswoman tells us: "The investigation continues, but at this point police do not suspect foul play and are not searching for anyone else in relation to the incident."

FEBRUARY 3, 2016 – Clavier’s family members tell CBS 6 that police have ruled his death to be accidental.

DECEMBER 13, 2016 – Ballistics report on the bullet recovered from Clavier’s brain is completed. It states that: “The markings indicate that it could not have been fired from the .380 pistol recovered from the vehicle…Makes it impossible to exclude homicide.”

Medical examiner changes the manner of death from accidental to undetermined.

MAY 12, 2017 – CBS 6 reporter Laura French's first investigative report about this case airs. Clavier’s 11-year-old daughter said that she saw someone in a passing car shoot and kill her dad. Gun expert backs up the ballistics report.

Police tell CBS 6 they still do not believe that Clavier died as result of a homicide, and that his death remains cleared as an accidental death.

MAY 22, 2017 – New witness comes forward because of initial CBS 6 report. Tells police that she helped the kids after the crash, and verified that they said someone had shot their father.

Family contacts State Senator Amanda Chase, and her office confirms to us that they have reached out to police for more information.

MAY 23, 2017 – Police change the status of the case from cleared to pending. They tell us: "[Chesterfield Police Chief] Colonel Dupuis has asked for a review of the case in light of new statements," Chesterfield Police Records Administrator Karen Leonard said. "Therefore, we have changed the status of the case from Cleared to Pending while we investigate further."

JUNE 13, 2017 – Clavier’s wife tells CBS 6 that the FBI is now involved in the investigation, and that she has met with agents.

JUNE 22, 2017 –Clavier’s children are interviewed by the FBI. A child witness expert and a therapy dog from DC are also on hand.

SEPTEMBER 26, 2017 – Clavier’s wife tells us that investigators told her that his gun is being re-tested.

DECEMBER 15, 2017 – Chesterfield police return to the patch of woods where Clavier crashed his car after being shot. Spend six hours digging for clues.

Police tell CBS 6: “We’re doing much of the same things we did the day that the incident happened we’re just going back redoing just to make sure that there was nothing that was missed or overlooked….Really this is the only way we can say that we’ve done everything that we could logically to find out where the truth is.”

APRIL 25, 2018 – The RTDNA announces that CBS 6 has won a regional Murrow award for “News Series” for our coverage of the Clavier case.

MAY 9, 2018 – Chesterfield police announce that the investigation of Clavier’s death will be changed from “undetermined” to “homicide.”