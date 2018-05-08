× Virginia teen remains missing after ground, air, and water search

WARREN COUNTY, Va. — Nearly two weeks after she was last seen, 16-year-old Sarah Rose Genari remains missing.

Genari was last seen at about 10 p.m. in the Apple Mountain area of Warren County on April 26, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

“During the course of trying to locate Sarah the Warren County Sheriff’s Office conducted searches of the Apple Mountain area. The following searches were conducted: K-9, ground, air, water and thermal imaging devices,” the Warren County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook. “Searches were suspended at nightfall on May 1, 2018. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank everyone for their assistance in searching this area for anything related to Sarah’s whereabouts.”

Genari was described as being 5’7″ and 106 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair with highlighted tips.

Anyone with information about Genari’s whereabouts was asked to call Investigator Emily Young at 540-635-7100.