Child killed in shooting at Henrico apartment

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A child shot Monday night at a Henrico apartment complex has died, according to a family spokesperson.

The four-year-old child was shot — accidentally, according to Crime Insider sources — at about 8 p.m. Monday at the 11 North At White Oak Apartments along the 200 block of North Laburnum Avenue.

The family spokesman has identified the child as Demetrius Johnson.

Henrico Police said they were not looking for suspects in the shooting.

Additional information about the situation was expected to be released later Tuesday morning.

