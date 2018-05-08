Mom admits she let men rape daughters, ages 5 and 6, in exchange for money

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A 25-year-old woman pleaded guilty to allowing two men to sexually assault her two daughters in exchange for cash.

The Office of the Fulton County District Attorney said Friday that the girls, ages 5 and 6, told their guardians that their mother, Morgan Summerlin, would take them to men’s homes to be molested and raped. The men would then pay them and Summerlin would take their money.

One of those men, 78-year-old Richard “Pop” Office, was found guilty on Tuesday of rape, child molestation, trafficking a person for sexual servitude, enticing a child for indecent purposes and sexual battery. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 146 additional years.

Summerlin also allowed Alfredo Trejo to abuse the girls in multiple and similar ways. Trejo was convicted of rape, sexual battery, child molestation and aggravated child molestation. He was sentenced to 25 years and life on probation.

The children’s grandmother, Teresa Davidson, also pleaded guilty to cruelty to children for failing to protect the girls after they told her they were being abused. She was sentenced to five years in prison.

Summerlin pleaded guilty to cruelty to children, trafficking a person for sexual servitude and enticing a child for indecent purposes. She will be sentenced on June 4.