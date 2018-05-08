Family friend says Henrico 4-year-old fatally shot himself

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO, Va. -- A Henrico mother is still in shock that her only child, four-year-old Demetrius Jefferson, died after the child accidentally shot himself Monday night. Family spokesperson Ricky Johnson announced the news as family stood around the sobbing mother.

"I never thought something like this would ever...I'm still struck, I don't know," Tiara Rogers, said. "He was happy jolly all the time, he would give you a hug or a kiss on the cheek."

Henrico Police are still investigating what happened, but Rogers told reporters she fell asleep. When she woke up inside her Henrico apartment, she said she found the unthinkable.

"I woke up from a nap...and to find...usually when I, I'm just going to leave it at that, I was at home, I'm going to leave it right there," Rogers said.

Johnson said Rogers has a mental health condition and wanted to warn other parents about gun safety.

"If you have guns make sure they're on safety, put it up where the child can't climb on a chair to get to it, have it up so they can't get to it," Rogers said.

She hopes her story will remind parents to keep a close eye on their kids.

"Some parents might go to sleep tired –[from] playing, interacting with a child -- some parents might dose off, but need to be more alert, ‘cause kids is now very active, nowadays. Keep an eye on the kids," Rogers said.

To honor the memory of Demetrius, there will be a community vigil outside the apartment complex at 291 N. Laburnum Ave., where he died on Monday evening.

Rogers said to wear the little boy's favorite colors: red white and blue, as well as anything pertaining to his favorite superheroes.

His mother said Demetrius liked Iron Man and Hulk.

“He was my joy and my everything," Rogers said.