Enjoy Delicious Mediterranean Cuisine!

RICHMOND, Va – Sandra Joseph Brown with The Lebanese Food Festival demonstrated how to make vegetarian lubia.. a popular Lebanese specialty. She also brought a variety of dishes that will be featured at this year’s festival!

Come on out and enjoy the 34th Annual Lebanese Food Festival Friday, May 18th, and Saturday, May 19th from 10am – 10pm and on Sunday, May 20th from 10am – 8pm at Saint Anthony’s Maronite Catholic Church located at 4611 Sadler Rd. in Henrico. Find more information at: http://stanthonymaronitechurch.org/food-festival/

Vegetarian “Lubia”

Green Beans with Tomato Sauce

Ingredients:

¼. Cup olive oil or (oil of your choice)

1 large diced onions

2 gloves of garlic or 1 t. of minced garlic

1 15 oz. can of Crushed Tomatoes

4 oz. of Stock. (Water or Vegetable Juice)

1 15 oz. Can of drained String Beans or (1 lb. of Fresh String Beans or 1 1lb. of Frozen String Beans)

½ t. of Allspice

Salt and Pepper to taste.

Sauté Onions and Garlic in Olive oil until caramelized.

Add String Beans, Crushed Tomatoes, Stock, Allspice, Salt and Pepper. Simmer on Medium heat for 30 minutes or until Sting Beans are tender to touch.

Serve hot over “Lebanese Rice.”