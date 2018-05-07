92-year-old man, dogs escape Richmond house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A 92-year-old man, his roommate, and two dogs escaped unharmed after their Richmond home caught fire early Monday morning.

The cause of the fire on N. 22nd Street remained under investigation.

The men were sitting at the kitchen table downstairs when firefighters arrived to tell them the upstairs was on fire and they had to get out, fire officials on scene said.

Flames were seen shooting from the roof of the house as firefighters worked to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters were called to the home, near the Peter Paul Development Center, just after 4 a.m. Monday.

After an initial investigation, the fire did not appear suspicious.

This is a developing story.

