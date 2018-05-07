× Jury finds teen not guilty of Chesterfield bus stop murder

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield jury found the teenager arrested and charged in connection to a fatal 2016 shooting near a Chesterfield bus stop, not guilty of murder.

The not guilty verdict was reached Friday.

The suspect, who was a 17-year-old L.C. Bird student at the time of the shooting, had been charged with murder, distribution of marijuana, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

He was also acquitted of the use of a firearm in commission of a felony charge.

He was scheduled to be sentenced on the marijuana charges in August.

Police initially said a drug deal sparked the fatal May 5, 2016 shooting on Mallard Landing Circle.

The shooting happened just before a Chesterfield school bus pulled up to pick up Bailey Bridge Middle School students.

Chase S. Harris, 17, of Chesterfield, was killed in the shooting.