Henrico Police investigate two separate shootings; child among the victims

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico Police are investigating two shootings, one of which sent a child to the hospital.

The first shooting happened around Nine Mile Road and Gordons Lane shortly after 7:00 p.m. That victim, who was dropped off at a local hospital, suffered what police describe as non-life-threatening injuries. Police do not have any information on suspects in the shooting.

In the second incident, Henrico Police were called to the 200 block of North Laburnum Avenue at the 11 North At While Oak Apartments shortly after 8:00 p.m. for a shooting.

Officers arrived to find a 4-year-old that had been shot, according to Crime Insider sources. The child has taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say that they are not looking for any suspects at this time in that shooting

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.

