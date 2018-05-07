Davis & Green to host 4th Annual Tug-Of-War competition benefiting The Doorways

RICHMOND, Va. - Davis & Green Electrical, project manager, Greg Green and The Doorways, president/CEO, Stacy Brinkley joined us in-studio with details of the 4th Annual Tug-Of War Challenge.
The two-part event will feature food, drinks, music and some friendly competition. Sponsorships are $1,000 per team. Proceeds benefit The Doorways.
Preliminary Round - Mon., May 21
Davis & Green Office - Richmond
Championship - Thurs., June 21
Davis & Green Office - Richmond
The Diamond - before Squirrels vs Altoona game
For more information on creating a team, email Jennifer: jennifer@dgelectrical.com
Learn more about The Doorways, visit: www.thedoorways.org
Learn more about Davis & Green Electrical, visit: www.dgelectrical.com
{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY DAVIS AND GREEN ELECTRICAL}