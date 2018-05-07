× Teacher arrested for ‘inappropriate relationship’ with Chesterfield student

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Craig D. Nixon had an “inappropriate relationship” with a student while he taught at Matoaca High School in Chesterfield, according to police. Nixon, 50, was arrested May 4 at his home and charged with two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child in a custodial relationship.

“The investigation indicates the relationship began earlier this calendar year and continued through March,” according to a Chesterfield Police spokesperson.

Police described the student as a “juvenile female.”

Chesterfield Police and Chesterfield Schools indicated Nixon was no longer a teacher.

“These are very serious charges, and Craig Nixon is not an employee of Chesterfield Schools,” Chesterfield School spokesman Shawn Smith said.

Nixon was booked at Riverside Regional Jail without bond.

He was scheduled to make his first court appearance Monday.

Nixon previously taught English at the Chesterfield high school.

Police have not yet indicated whether the “inappropriate relationship” took place on or off school grounds.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.