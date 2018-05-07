Police: Man climbs through sunroof, assaults driver after hit-and-run crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Two men were charged after a hit-and-run crash turned into a road rage incident in Chesterfield County.

“While responding [to the hit-and-run crash], police learned the [crash] victim had followed the suspect and an altercation was happening in the 3200 block of Summerhurst Drive,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said.

Police said their investigation indicated a vehicle driven by 27-year-old Daniel D. Stephens struck a vehicle driven by Everette Rivers.

“Stephens left the scene of the crash and Rivers followed in his vehicle,” police said. “As Stephens’ vehicle was turning around in a cul-de-sac, Rivers stopped his vehicle at the driver’s side of Stephens’ vehicle; the investigation indicates the vehicles made contact.”

It was then, police said, Rivers got out of his vehicle and climbed into Stephens’ vehicle through the sunroof and assaulted him.

“Stephens exited his vehicle, and Rivers chased him and pinned him to the ground,” police said.

Stephens, 27, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He was charged with reckless driving and driving while suspended or revoked, police said. Additional charges are pending.

Rivers was charged with reckless driving and felonious assault.

Witnesses to the April 28 incident can send news tips or photos here.