521 Biscuits & Waffles serves gluten-free breakfast in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — There’s a new option in the downtown breakfast scene.

521 Biscuits & Waffles opened Wednesday at 521 E. Main St., on the ground floor of the recently redeveloped Centennial Building.

Led by husband-and-wife duo Aaron Bond and Maria Jose Mejia Ruiz, 521 serves a gluten-free menu with classics like a bacon, egg and cheese biscuit, and waffles topped with cooked apples and cinnamon or stuffed with chocolate chips and coconut flakes.

Bond said the plan is to keep the menu rotating with regular specials. It also serves in-house squeezed orange juice and a house-blend coffee by local company Ironclad Coffee Roasters.

Bond said they’re hoping to be a breakfast and lunch spot for downtown workers for carryout and sit-down. The restaurant is open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Next door to 521 is another new eatery, Chicano’s Cocina Bar & Grill, which opened earlier this year.

