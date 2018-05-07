× Actor-comedian Ken Jeong stops show to rescue fan

He really is “Dr. Ken.”

Comedic actor Ken Jeong reportedly called on his training as an actual physician this weekend to help a fan.

According to TMZ, Jeong was performing Saturday at Stand Up Live in Phoenix, Arizona when a woman in the audience appeared to suffer a seizure.

The “Dr. Ken” star, who gave up his medical practice to become an actor in hits like “The Hangover,” sprang into action.

Heather Holmberg was in the audience and tweeted that Jeong initially thought the crowd was heckling him when they asked for help for the unidentified woman.

She told USA Today, “It was such perfect timing: Ken just jumped from the stage to help.”

Holmberg told the publication Jeong continued with his show once he and a paramedic tended to the unidentified woman, who was later transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

“He’s a very funny man but you were able to see a side of him that’s very compassionate,” Holmberg said.

