Troopers: Small plane hit power lines before crashing on Eastern Shore

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. – A small plane with one person on board crashed in Northampton County on Virginia’s Eastern Shore Sunday afternoon, WTKR reported.

According to officials, dispatchers received a call about the crash around 3 p.m. in the 16000 block of Candy Lane in Eastville.

Sgt. Michelle Anaya with Virginia State Police said the small orange plane crashed after hitting power lines near the intersection of Smith Beach Road and Candy Lane.

Northampton Sheriff’s Office officials described the craft as an ultralight or personal aircraft.

The pilot, who was the only person on board, was treated on the scene by local EMS crews.

There has been no word on the extent of his injuries.

This is a developing story