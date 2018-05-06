Man enters unlocked apartment, sexually assaults resident near VCU

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating a sexual assault that occurred near the campus of Virginia Commonwealth University early Saturday morning.

The incident occurred at an apartment in the 1000 block of Park Avenue at about 3 a.m. when a male suspect entered the unlocked residence and sexually assaulted someone living there.

Police did not receive a report of the incident until around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Richmond Police are leading the investigation and are increasing patrols in the area along with VCU Police.

