Walk raises money to grant wishes of critically ill children

RICHMOND, Va. -- About 1,000 people turned out to Walk For Wishes at Stoney Point Fashion Park Saturday morning.

The event, which is part of a nationwide Make-A-Wish fundraiser, raises money to grant wishes for critically ill children in Virginia.

“The average wish costs about $10,000, so events like this one, the Walk for Wishes, are really critical so we can reach every eligible child,” Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia Marketing Communications Manager Caroline Browell said.

The walk raised $165,000, which will grant wishes for 20 children.

CBS 6 anchor and reporter Tracy Sears served as the walk’s emcee. CBS 6 is a proud sponsor of the walk.

Officials said children are still waiting to have their wishes to be granted. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

